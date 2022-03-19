Credit Suisse Group Trims IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Target Price to GBX 310

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IWG stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

