Credit Suisse Group Trims IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Target Price to GBX 310

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IWG stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.
IWG Company Profile (Get Rating)
