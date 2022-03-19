Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

USOI opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $5.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

