Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CCAP opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $552.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,730 shares of company stock worth $7,151,171. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

