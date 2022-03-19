Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $552.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,171. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

