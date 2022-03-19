Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

