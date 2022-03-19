Critical Contrast: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) versus Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Tesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 7 3 0 2.18 Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.77%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Tesco.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Tesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $89.45 billion 0.37 $2.66 billion $2.58 12.11 Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.97% 16.97% 4.99% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Tesco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Netherlands segment consists of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, and bol.com. The Belgium segment handles the Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg. The Central & Southeastern Europe segment comprises of brands such as Albert, Alfa Beta, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia. The Other Retail segment includes the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Tesco (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

