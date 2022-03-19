Critical Review: Citizens (CIA) vs. The Competition

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Citizens to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Citizens and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Competitors 608 2089 2295 84 2.37

Citizens presently has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 97.65%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million $36.79 million 5.74 Citizens Competitors $19.78 billion $1.61 billion 9.83

Citizens’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.68% 18.04% 2.71% Citizens Competitors 11.39% 8.07% 1.00%

Summary

Citizens competitors beat Citizens on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc. (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

