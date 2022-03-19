Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to €214.00 at Barclays

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.46.

CCI stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.59.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

