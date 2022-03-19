Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after buying an additional 57,971 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Cummins stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

