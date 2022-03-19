Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $172,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $346.11 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.