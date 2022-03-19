Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBML. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 132.7% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBML stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.

