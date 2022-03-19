Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $161.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.66. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

