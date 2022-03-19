Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $12,450.22 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 86 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.77, for a total value of $12,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CW opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.58.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.