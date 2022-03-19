Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Shares Up 26.7%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 26.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 24,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 43,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOQ)
