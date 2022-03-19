Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 321,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 359,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$3.75 price objective on Cypress Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$191.74 million and a P/E ratio of -111.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.76.

In related news, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$79,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,402.90. Also, Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$359,100.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

