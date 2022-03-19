CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

