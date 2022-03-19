CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.