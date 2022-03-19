DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of WAFD opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

