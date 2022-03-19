Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $292.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.38 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.