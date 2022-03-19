DAOventures Price Hits $0.0311 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $286,287.03 and $54.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006676 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

