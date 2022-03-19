Dash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $226.85 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $102.89 or 0.00244691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004955 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001219 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00034149 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00773773 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,632,107 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

