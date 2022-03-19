Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.76.

DDOG opened at $145.76 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $494,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 726,995 shares of company stock valued at $113,797,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

