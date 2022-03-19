DBK Financial Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,863,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after acquiring an additional 673,392 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 589,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 539,550 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37.

