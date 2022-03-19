Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.
NYSE DELL opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
