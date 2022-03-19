Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

NYSE DELL opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

