Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Trading Up 9.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price was up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 1,940,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,164,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DML shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 price target on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.85.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

