Dero (DERO) Price Hits $11.21 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $11.21 or 0.00026699 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $126.21 million and approximately $523,320.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,992.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.68 or 0.07074293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.00269848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.00745637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072859 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.77 or 0.00475722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00415408 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,256,606 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

