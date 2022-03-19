Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) CEO Purchases $525,708.00 in Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $21.46.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 180,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,473 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.