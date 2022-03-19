Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

