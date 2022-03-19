Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Announces Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $340.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

In related news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

