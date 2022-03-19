Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 520

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Investec downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($5.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $483.33.

AVVIY stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

