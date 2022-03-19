Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,059.33.

Shares of PUK opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Prudential by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Prudential by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

