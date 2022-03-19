Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $20.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

