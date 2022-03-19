Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Target Price to €260.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €275.00 ($302.20) to €260.00 ($285.71) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MURGY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($254.95) to €241.00 ($264.84) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.