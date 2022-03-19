Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Shares Down 0.3%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 4,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 15,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

