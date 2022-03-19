Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT Lowered to GBX 335

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 335 ($4.36) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 336 ($4.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.94.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

