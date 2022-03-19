Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 6,201 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,892,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,751,000.
NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.82. 2,827,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.
