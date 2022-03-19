Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.76. 7,400,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,322. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

