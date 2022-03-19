Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 105 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 148,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,808. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.