DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.46. Approximately 1,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their price target on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.26, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DMC Global by 105,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.
DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DMC Global (BOOM)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.