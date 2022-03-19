DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.46. Approximately 1,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their price target on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.26, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DMC Global by 105,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

