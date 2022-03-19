DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.66. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

