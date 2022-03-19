Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57, Briefing.com reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG stock traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.63. 3,022,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,849. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $240.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

