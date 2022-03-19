Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

DG traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $240.14.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.