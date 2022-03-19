Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $212.49, but opened at $220.00. Dollar General shares last traded at $218.30, with a volume of 76,347 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

