Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,069. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after buying an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

