Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.27. 7,476,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,484. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

