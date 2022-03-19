Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,213,000 after buying an additional 369,814 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.27. 7,476,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,713. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

