Donald L. Hagan LLC Boosts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,710 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,979. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.21. 1,324,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,530. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

