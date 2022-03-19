Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys Shares of 6,983 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after buying an additional 253,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 872,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after buying an additional 200,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,401,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.50. 6,035,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.27. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

