Donald L. Hagan LLC Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,809,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

