Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 1.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 16.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1,293.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 28.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Shares of USEP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $28.13. 3,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

