Douglas Clark Wurth Buys 60,000 Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Stock

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) Director Douglas Clark Wurth acquired 60,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.