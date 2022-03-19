Douglas Clark Wurth Buys 60,000 Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Stock

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDXGet Rating) Director Douglas Clark Wurth acquired 60,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDXGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

